MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) PT Lowered to $120.00

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $122.00 to $120.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. B. Riley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 56.84% from the stock’s previous close.

MTZ has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on MasTec from $130.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Cowen decreased their target price on MasTec from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on MasTec from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.00.

Shares of MTZ stock opened at $76.51 on Monday. MasTec has a 52-week low of $74.92 and a 52-week high of $122.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $90.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.66.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of MasTec by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,481,959 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $505,876,000 after acquiring an additional 265,159 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in MasTec by 180.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,707,890 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $416,460,000 after buying an additional 3,030,445 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in MasTec during the 4th quarter worth $231,287,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in MasTec by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,438,553 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $132,750,000 after buying an additional 25,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in MasTec by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,226,194 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $113,153,000 after buying an additional 207,185 shares during the last quarter. 74.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmissions, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance, and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

