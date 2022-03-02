Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) SVP Jason Lee Taylor Sells 3,977 Shares

Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) SVP Jason Lee Taylor sold 3,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.36, for a total value of $422,993.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Matson stock opened at $105.51 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.40. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.90. Matson, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.65 and a 52-week high of $112.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Get Matson alerts:

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The shipping company reported $9.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.90 by $0.49. Matson had a return on equity of 71.15% and a net margin of 23.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Matson, Inc. will post 19.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.55%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Matson during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Matson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Matson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in Matson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Matson by 111.3% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 410 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

About Matson (Get Rating)

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Matson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.