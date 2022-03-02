Mattioli Woods (LON:MTW) Receives Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Mattioli Woods (LON:MTW – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,014 ($13.61) price target on shares of Mattioli Woods in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Mattioli Woods from GBX 1,014 ($13.61) to GBX 969 ($13.00) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Mattioli Woods in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 970 ($13.01) price objective on the stock.

Shares of LON MTW opened at GBX 810 ($10.87) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. Mattioli Woods has a 52 week low of GBX 673.55 ($9.04) and a 52 week high of GBX 908 ($12.18). The stock has a market capitalization of £412.24 million and a P/E ratio of -3,975.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 817.96 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 809.57.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 8.30 ($0.11) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Mattioli Woods’s payout ratio is -101.00%.

In related news, insider Ian Thomas Mattioli sold 185,756 shares of Mattioli Woods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 800 ($10.73), for a total value of £1,486,048 ($1,993,892.39).

Mattioli Woods plc provides wealth management and employee benefit services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Pension Consultancy and Administration, Investment and Asset Management, Property Management, and Employee Benefits segments. The company offers financial planning services, such as wealth building, trust planning, inheritance tax and estate planning, exit planning, and executive financial counselling services; investment products and services to support client strategies, as well as strategic planning and advisory services; and self-invested personal and small self-administered pension schemes, and trustee services.

