MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Shares Purchased by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,270 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.08% of MaxLinear worth $3,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in MaxLinear by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in MaxLinear by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in MaxLinear by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 46,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in MaxLinear by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 97,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,777,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in MaxLinear by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MaxLinear stock opened at $58.48 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. MaxLinear, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.47 and a twelve month high of $77.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.68. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 110.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.03.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. MaxLinear had a return on equity of 35.32% and a net margin of 4.70%. The company had revenue of $247.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. MaxLinear’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on MXL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on MaxLinear from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on MaxLinear from $68.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on MaxLinear from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on MaxLinear from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.36.

In other MaxLinear news, Director Daniel A. Artusi sold 12,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.95, for a total transaction of $794,273.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

