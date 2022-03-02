McAdam LLC Invests $222,000 in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

McAdam LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 9.7% during the third quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 132,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,571,000 after acquiring an additional 11,807 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 16.5% in the third quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 63,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 8,994 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 24.7% in the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 16,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 10.9% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the period.

Get Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:PZA traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.03. The stock had a trading volume of 4,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,941. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.84. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $25.77 and a 1-year high of $27.51.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.