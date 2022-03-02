McAdam LLC Makes New Investment in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

McAdam LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 828 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter worth $28,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter worth $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 158.7% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter worth $49,000. 78.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $242.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $213.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $226.38.

NASDAQ:ADP traded up $1.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $204.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,835,247. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.93 and a 12-month high of $248.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $219.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $85.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.32, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.82.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.02. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 17.48%. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 64.40%.

In other news, VP Stuart Sackman sold 738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total transaction of $168,551.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.63, for a total transaction of $8,212,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,072 shares of company stock valued at $25,733,136 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Automatic Data Processing (Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

