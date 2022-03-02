McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Poehling Capital Management LLC

Poehling Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,329 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 179 shares during the quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MCD. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. 67.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McDonald's alerts:

NYSE:MCD traded up $1.96 on Wednesday, reaching $241.59. The stock had a trading volume of 77,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,903,860. The company has a market cap of $179.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $258.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $250.84. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $202.73 and a 12-month high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 119.62%. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.98%.

MCD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $284.00 to $287.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $232.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Argus boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Edward Jones lowered shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.37.

McDonald’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.