McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $88.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “McGrath RentCorp is comprised of three business segments: Mobile Modular Management Corporation, their modular building rental group, RenTelco, their electronic test equipment rental group, and Enviroplex, their majority-owned subsidiary classroom manufacturing business. MMMC rents and sells modular buildings and accessories to fulfill customers’ space needs. These units are used as temporary offices adjacent to existing facilities, and are used as sales offices, construction field offices, classrooms, health care clinics, child care facilities and for a variety of other purposes. “

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of McGrath RentCorp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGRC opened at $79.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.58. McGrath RentCorp has a fifty-two week low of $67.08 and a fifty-two week high of $87.53.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $175.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.51 million. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that McGrath RentCorp will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. This is an increase from McGrath RentCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.54%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank grew its position in McGrath RentCorp by 33.7% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in McGrath RentCorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in McGrath RentCorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. 92.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McGrath RentCorp engages in the provision of business-to-business rental services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex. The Mobile Modular segment operates for its modular building and portable storage. The TRS-RenTelco segment includes operations for its electronic test equipment.

