McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by FCF Advisors LLC

FCF Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,816 shares during the quarter. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCK. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter worth $1,173,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 1,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 12,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,072,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 20,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 2,034 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.23, for a total value of $539,477.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 15,842 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $3,960,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,901 shares of company stock worth $4,506,382. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MCK. Bank of America raised their price objective on McKesson from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Cowen increased their target price on McKesson from $268.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised McKesson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $333.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on McKesson from $252.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on McKesson from $245.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $285.38.

Shares of NYSE:MCK traded up $3.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $275.64. 25,996 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,174,443. The firm has a market cap of $41.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.08, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.70. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $169.75 and a 52-week high of $282.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $258.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.07.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $68.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.63 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 1,931.18% and a net margin of 0.55%. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 23.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 21.15%.

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

