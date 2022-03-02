MDwerks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDWK) Short Interest Update

MDwerks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDWK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a growth of 4,800.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of MDWK opened at $0.03 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.04. MDwerks has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.14.

MDWerks, Inc engages in the sale of products and services to the health care industry. It sells and leases digital pen technology which captures handwriting for later transfer to a personal computer. The firm’s products are used by doctors, clinics, hospital, home health care, nursing homes, and other healthcare providers and their vendors.

