Medaro Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEDAF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Medaro Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEDAF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 204,300 shares, an increase of 1,080.9% from the January 31st total of 17,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 550,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MEDAF opened at 0.55 on Wednesday. Medaro Mining has a 12-month low of 0.32 and a 12-month high of 1.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is 0.66.

Get Medaro Mining alerts:

About Medaro Mining (Get Rating)

Medaro Mining Corp. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Canada. It holds an option to acquire interests in the Superb Lake lithium and gold property that consists of eight mining cell claims covering an area of approximately 2,187 hectares in the Thunder Bay mining district of Northwestern Ontario, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Medaro Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medaro Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.