MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of MediaAlpha in a research note issued to investors on Friday, February 25th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.01. William Blair also issued estimates for MediaAlpha’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

MAX has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on MediaAlpha from $41.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup downgraded MediaAlpha from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded MediaAlpha from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on MediaAlpha from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MediaAlpha from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.11.

NYSE:MAX opened at $14.17 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $852.37 million, a P/E ratio of -67.47 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.98. MediaAlpha has a 1 year low of $10.22 and a 1 year high of $70.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 20.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 139.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 12.0% during the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

