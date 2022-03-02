Medifast, Inc. Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $18.47 Per Share (NYSE:MED)

Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Medifast in a research note issued to investors on Friday, February 25th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $18.47 for the year. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $341.00 price target on the stock.

Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $377.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.79 million. Medifast had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 85.40%. The business’s revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.36 earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

Medifast stock opened at $192.79 on Monday. Medifast has a fifty-two week low of $166.27 and a fifty-two week high of $336.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.79.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.89%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Medifast in the second quarter worth about $1,378,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in Medifast in the second quarter worth about $227,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Medifast by 5.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,955 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,266,000 after acquiring an additional 5,919 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Medifast by 4.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 71,366 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $20,195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,108 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Medifast by 6.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,420 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,268,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. 86.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medifast, Inc engages in the provision of healthy living products and programs. It offers the OPTAVIA brand-a highly competitive and effective lifestyle solution centered on developing new healthy habits through smaller, foundational changes called micro-habits. The company was founded by William Vitale in 1981 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

