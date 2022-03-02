Memetic / PepeCoin Price Hits $0.0453 on Major Exchanges (MEME)

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0453 or 0.00000103 BTC on exchanges. Memetic / PepeCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.35 million and $573.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded 38.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Memetic / PepeCoin Profile

MEME is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. The official website for Memetic / PepeCoin is memetic.ai . Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memetic / PepeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Memetic / PepeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Memetic / PepeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

