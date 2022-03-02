Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Bought by Summit Financial Group Inc.

Summit Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 51.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,475 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 186 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 821 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Group boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 1,093 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,342 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 0.4% in the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 7,068 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 65.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $486,208.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.62, for a total value of $40,202.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,914 shares of company stock worth $1,801,087 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. DZ Bank downgraded Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, OTR Global raised Meta Platforms to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.42.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded up $3.76 on Wednesday, reaching $207.25. 593,531 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,401,984. The company has a 50 day moving average of $283.74 and a 200 day moving average of $322.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $564.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.39. Meta Platforms Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $190.22 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $33.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.88 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

