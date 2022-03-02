Meter Governance Market Cap Tops $4.94 Million (MTRG)

Meter Governance (CURRENCY:MTRG) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. In the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar. Meter Governance has a market cap of $4.94 million and approximately $773,074.00 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Meter Governance coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.56 or 0.00003534 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Meter Governance alerts:

Cellframe (CELL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003867 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Sinverse (SIN) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0915 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0852 or 0.00000194 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Meter Governance

Meter Governance (CRYPTO:MTRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2020. Meter Governance’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,175,429 coins. The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io . The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io . Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @Meter_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter uses an innovative economic and consensus design that separates currency creation (Proof of Work) with record keeping (Proof of Stake). Its value is supported by the price of 10 kWh of electricity, which is more stable in purchasing power than any fiat currency in the world. Meter is a DeFi infrastructure with a Built-in PoW based stablecoin. It strives to solve the following problems in decentralized finance:1. Lack of a crypto-native stablecoin without counterparty, oracle and regulatory risks.2. Slow performance and long confirmation times.3. Most current DeFi apps are built on Ethereum, which makes it difficult for non-Ethereum assets to develop DeFi applications. “

Buying and Selling Meter Governance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meter Governance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Meter Governance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Meter Governance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meter Governance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.