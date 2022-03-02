Metronome 1-Day Volume Tops $34,044.00 (MET)

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 2nd. One Metronome coin can now be purchased for $2.23 or 0.00005104 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Metronome has a market cap of $30.68 million and $34,044.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Metronome has traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002286 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.56 or 0.00042402 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,934.59 or 0.06705698 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43,662.97 or 0.99772190 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.08 or 0.00043599 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.41 or 0.00046638 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002726 BTC.

Metronome Coin Profile

Metronome’s launch date was May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 13,876,883 coins and its circulating supply is 13,732,309 coins. The official website for Metronome is www.metronome.io . The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Metronome is medium.com/@MetronomeToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

Buying and Selling Metronome

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metronome should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metronome using one of the exchanges listed above.

