Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Cuts Stake in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY cut its stake in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,615 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Newmark Group were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Newmark Group by 350.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,884 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Newmark Group in the third quarter valued at about $117,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Newmark Group in the third quarter valued at about $127,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Newmark Group in the third quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Newmark Group in the third quarter valued at about $146,000. 50.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Newmark Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NMRK opened at $16.70 on Wednesday. Newmark Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.35 and a 1 year high of $19.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.68.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $984.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $876.23 million. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 25.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.09%.

In related news, Chairman Howard W. Lutnick bought 227,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.36 per share, for a total transaction of $3,940,720.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Howard W. Lutnick bought 9,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.75 per share, with a total value of $164,150.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 286,800 shares of company stock valued at $4,931,370 over the last quarter. Insiders own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

NMRK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Newmark Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet raised Newmark Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.67.

Newmark Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Newmark Group Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It offers its services to commercial real estate tenants, investors, owners, occupiers, developers, leasing and corporate advisory, investment sales and real estate finance, consulting, origination and servicing of commercial mortgage loans, valuation, project and development management and property and facility management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Newmark Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmark Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.