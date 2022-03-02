Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $541,000 Position in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY cut its position in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,585 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,034 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 59,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 593 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the bank’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,310 shares of the bank’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.61% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Hawaii stock opened at $82.86 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 12-month low of $75.68 and a 12-month high of $99.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $87.08 and its 200 day moving average is $84.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.17.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.20. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 36.30% and a return on equity of 18.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is currently 44.80%.

In other Bank of Hawaii news, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.86, for a total transaction of $483,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bank of Hawaii Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers financial products and services to consumers and small businesses.

