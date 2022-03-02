Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $554,000 Stake in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY trimmed its stake in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 264 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SMAR. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Smartsheet by 754,292.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,214,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,542,000 after buying an additional 1,214,411 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Smartsheet by 465.3% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,173,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,748,000 after buying an additional 965,757 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Smartsheet by 1,721.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 771,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,060,000 after buying an additional 728,677 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Smartsheet by 145.6% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 840,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,873,000 after buying an additional 498,586 shares during the period. Finally, Cavalry Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Smartsheet in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,393,000. Institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Brent Frei sold 54,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total value of $4,335,650.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Eugene Farrell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.93, for a total transaction of $719,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 246,402 shares of company stock valued at $18,573,071. 6.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SMAR shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Smartsheet from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $105.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Smartsheet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.25.

Shares of SMAR stock opened at $52.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.26 and a 200-day moving average of $68.23. Smartsheet Inc has a 12-month low of $46.61 and a 12-month high of $85.65. The company has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.81 and a beta of 1.54.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 29.13% and a negative return on equity of 24.34%. The company had revenue of $144.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms.

