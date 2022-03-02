Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Reduces Stock Holdings in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY decreased its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,865 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in The Hain Celestial Group were worth $583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HAIN. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group in the third quarter worth $28,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group in the third quarter worth $59,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 269.8% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 27.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group in the second quarter worth $88,000. 91.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Hain Celestial Group alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on HAIN. Evercore ISI raised The Hain Celestial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Consumer Edge raised The Hain Celestial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Maxim Group raised their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised The Hain Celestial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAIN opened at $35.71 on Wednesday. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.16 and a 1-year high of $48.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 28.12 and a beta of 0.75.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 6.67%. The firm had revenue of $475.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.04 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hain Celestial Group Profile (Get Rating)

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. Its brands include Alba Botanica, Avalon Organics, Earth’s Best, JASON, Live Clean, Imagine, and Queen Helene. The company was founded by Irwin David Simon on May 19, 1993 and is headquartered in Lake Success, NY.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.