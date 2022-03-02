Michelle Zatlyn Sells 5,555 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 5,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total value of $558,055.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Michelle Zatlyn also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, February 22nd, Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,330 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.63, for a total value of $3,187,347.90.
- On Thursday, January 20th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,330 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.48, for a total value of $3,249,008.40.
- On Tuesday, January 18th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,330 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.76, for a total value of $3,191,680.80.
- On Wednesday, December 22nd, Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,330 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.19, for a total value of $4,639,202.70.
- On Monday, December 20th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,330 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.42, for a total value of $4,380,228.60.
Shares of NET stock opened at $117.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $37.85 billion, a PE ratio of -141.75 and a beta of 0.80. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.96 and a 52-week high of $221.64. The company has a quick ratio of 8.51, a current ratio of 8.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.16.
NET has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cloudflare from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Cloudflare from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 12th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Cloudflare from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cloudflare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.98.
About Cloudflare (Get Rating)
CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cloudflare (NET)
- A Member of the Silent Majority? 4 Best Politically Conservative ETFs
- Golden Opportunities: 3 Ways to Play Surging Gold Prices
- A Tasty Opportunity For Shares Of Wendy’s
- Institutions Buy The Dips In Freshpet
- 3 Millennials Stocks on the Comeback Trail
Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.