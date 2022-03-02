Michelle Zatlyn Sells 5,555 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 5,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total value of $558,055.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Michelle Zatlyn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,330 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.63, for a total value of $3,187,347.90.

On Thursday, January 20th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,330 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.48, for a total value of $3,249,008.40.

On Tuesday, January 18th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,330 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.76, for a total value of $3,191,680.80.

On Wednesday, December 22nd, Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,330 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.19, for a total value of $4,639,202.70.

On Monday, December 20th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,330 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.42, for a total value of $4,380,228.60.

Shares of NET stock opened at $117.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $37.85 billion, a PE ratio of -141.75 and a beta of 0.80. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.96 and a 52-week high of $221.64. The company has a quick ratio of 8.51, a current ratio of 8.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.16.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 120.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,729,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,040,771,000 after purchasing an additional 15,680,274 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 322.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,347,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,244,000 after acquiring an additional 8,661,214 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 705.1% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,323,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,628,000 after acquiring an additional 7,289,490 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,274,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,556,000 after acquiring an additional 81,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 93.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,945,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,386,240 shares during the last quarter. 66.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NET has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cloudflare from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Cloudflare from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 12th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Cloudflare from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cloudflare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.98.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

