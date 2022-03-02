Micron Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MICR) Short Interest Down 95.3% in February

Micron Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MICR – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 95.3% from the January 31st total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, UBS Group boosted their target price on Micron Solutions from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

MICR traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.29. 885 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,126. Micron Solutions has a one year low of $1.34 and a one year high of $4.75. The company has a market cap of $7.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.82.

Micron Solutions, Inc is a diversified contract manufacturing organization that produces engineered, medical device technologies requiring precision machining and injection molding. The firm also manufactures components, devices and equipment for military, law enforcement, industrial and consumer product applications.

