Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is FCF Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

FCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,482 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,531 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 3.7% of FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $7,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at $127,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 914.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 639 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total value of $8,487,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total transaction of $552,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:MSFT traded up $3.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $298.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,187,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,868,584. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $224.26 and a 1-year high of $349.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $308.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $311.48. The company has a market cap of $2.24 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.91.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The company had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 26.41%.

MSFT has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group set a $360.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $366.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.99.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

