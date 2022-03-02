Mid-Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSVB) Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSVB – Get Rating) were down 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $15.00 and last traded at $15.00. Approximately 3,522 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 25% from the average daily volume of 2,826 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.07.

The company has a market capitalization of $45.26 million, a PE ratio of 27.27 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.99 and its 200 day moving average is $15.11.

Mid-Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSVB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.11 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Mid-Southern Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 29.09%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MSVB. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Mid-Southern Bancorp by 499,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 4,999 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Mid-Southern Bancorp by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Mid-Southern Bancorp by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 9,643 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Mid-Southern Bancorp by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 170,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,552,000 after acquiring an additional 23,728 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.35% of the company’s stock.

About Mid-Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSVB)

Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc is the savings and loan holding company of Mid-Southern Savings Bank, which it originates one-to-four family residential real estate mortgage loans inclusion home equity lines of credit, commerical, multifamily real estate, and construction loans. It also offers commerical business and other consumer loans.

