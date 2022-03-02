Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 256,400 shares, an increase of 489.4% from the January 31st total of 43,500 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 52,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days.
MIST stock opened at $4.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.15. Milestone Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $4.72 and a 1-year high of $8.24. The firm has a market cap of $146.25 million, a PE ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 3.36.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 4,785 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $96,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 13,063.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 25,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 47,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 8,884 shares in the last quarter. 66.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Milestone Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Milestone Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of cardiovascular medicines. Its lead product candidate etripamil, is a novel, potent and short-acting calcium channel blocker that designed as a rapid-onset nasal spray to be self-administered by patients. It develops etripamil to treat paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia (PSVT), atrial fibrillation (AF), and rapid ventricular rate, and other cardiovascular indications.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Milestone Pharmaceuticals (MIST)
- Golden Opportunities: 3 Ways to Play Surging Gold Prices
- A Member of the Silent Majority? 4 Best Politically Conservative ETFs
- Institutions Buy The Dips In Freshpet
- A Tasty Opportunity For Shares Of Wendy’s
- 3 Millennials Stocks on the Comeback Trail
Receive News & Ratings for Milestone Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Milestone Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.