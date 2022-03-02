Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 256,400 shares, an increase of 489.4% from the January 31st total of 43,500 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 52,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days.

MIST stock opened at $4.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.15. Milestone Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $4.72 and a 1-year high of $8.24. The firm has a market cap of $146.25 million, a PE ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 3.36.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 4,785 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $96,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 13,063.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 25,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 47,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 8,884 shares in the last quarter. 66.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Milestone Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Milestone Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of cardiovascular medicines. Its lead product candidate etripamil, is a novel, potent and short-acting calcium channel blocker that designed as a rapid-onset nasal spray to be self-administered by patients. It develops etripamil to treat paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia (PSVT), atrial fibrillation (AF), and rapid ventricular rate, and other cardiovascular indications.

