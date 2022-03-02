Millennium Management LLC Acquires 67,361 Shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE)

Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) by 62.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,826 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,361 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 1.29% of Eagle Bulk Shipping worth $8,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 161.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the third quarter valued at approximately $161,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the second quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 13.4% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 5,453 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. 65.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on EGLE shares. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.40.

NASDAQ:EGLE opened at $52.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $716.19 million, a P/E ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.41. Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.27 and a 1 year high of $58.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Supramax and Handymax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer.

