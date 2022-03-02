Millennium Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) by 1,801.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,176 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 179,228 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.07% of Open Text worth $9,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OTEX. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Open Text by 26.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,025,395 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $196,228,000 after purchasing an additional 845,896 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Open Text by 17.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,760,333 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $232,038,000 after purchasing an additional 718,157 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Open Text by 418.4% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 650,560 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,071,000 after purchasing an additional 525,075 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Open Text by 22.8% during the second quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 2,793,337 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $142,002,000 after purchasing an additional 518,844 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Open Text by 165.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 778,216 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,959,000 after purchasing an additional 485,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Open Text alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OTEX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Open Text from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Open Text from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Open Text from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Open Text from C$58.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Open Text has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

Shares of NASDAQ OTEX opened at $42.78 on Wednesday. Open Text Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.96 and a fifty-two week high of $55.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.92. The company has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. Open Text had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 20.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Open Text Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.221 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. This is an increase from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.16%.

Open Text Profile (Get Rating)

Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.