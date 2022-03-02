Millennium Management LLC Cuts Position in Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA)

Millennium Management LLC cut its stake in Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 193,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,368 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 2.17% of Seneca Foods worth $9,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SENEA. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Seneca Foods by 17.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 139,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,144,000 after acquiring an additional 21,100 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Seneca Foods by 96.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after buying an additional 18,546 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Seneca Foods by 5.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 233,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,942,000 after buying an additional 11,398 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Seneca Foods by 37.1% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 38,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after buying an additional 10,354 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Seneca Foods during the third quarter valued at about $418,000. Institutional investors own 58.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SENEA opened at $49.64 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Seneca Foods Co. has a 12-month low of $41.54 and a 12-month high of $62.37. The firm has a market cap of $419.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 0.76.

Seneca Foods Corp. engages in the processing and sale of packaged fruits and vegetables. The company offers canned, frozen and bottled produce, and snack chips products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging and Sale of Fruits and Vegetables, Packaging and Sale of Prepared Food Products, Sale of Snack Products, and Other Products.

