Millennium Management LLC Cuts Stake in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST)

Millennium Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 207,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,251 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 1.02% of HomeStreet worth $8,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in HomeStreet by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,493,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,844,000 after buying an additional 24,574 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in HomeStreet by 0.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 792,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in HomeStreet by 2.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 734,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,932,000 after acquiring an additional 17,215 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in HomeStreet by 8.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 474,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,543,000 after acquiring an additional 37,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in HomeStreet by 2.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 385,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,865,000 after acquiring an additional 8,137 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Get HomeStreet alerts:

In other HomeStreet news, EVP Jay C. Iseman sold 2,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.54, for a total value of $149,672.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

HMST stock opened at $49.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. HomeStreet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.20 and a twelve month high of $57.40.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.12. HomeStreet had a net margin of 31.69% and a return on equity of 16.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that HomeStreet, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. This is an increase from HomeStreet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. HomeStreet’s payout ratio is currently 25.64%.

Several analysts have issued reports on HMST shares. Wedbush raised shares of HomeStreet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HomeStreet in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

HomeStreet Company Profile (Get Rating)

HomeStreet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking and real estate lending services. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, and through automated teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HomeStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.