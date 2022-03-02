Millennium Management LLC Lowers Position in INSU Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:IIII)

Millennium Management LLC cut its stake in INSU Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:IIII – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 886,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224,998 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 2.60% of INSU Acquisition Corp. III worth $8,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IIII. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in INSU Acquisition Corp. III in the second quarter worth about $100,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of INSU Acquisition Corp. III by 18.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of INSU Acquisition Corp. III by 0.3% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 507,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of INSU Acquisition Corp. III by 93.9% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 73,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 35,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of INSU Acquisition Corp. III during the second quarter valued at approximately $872,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.63% of the company’s stock.

IIII stock opened at $9.78 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.80. INSU Acquisition Corp. III has a 52-week low of $9.54 and a 52-week high of $10.51.

INSU Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

