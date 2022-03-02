Millennium Management LLC Sells 62,744 Shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Millennium Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) by 41.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 62,744 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.15% of Blueprint Medicines worth $9,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 3,253.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the 3rd quarter worth $78,000.

In other news, COO Kate Haviland sold 1,000 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.30, for a total value of $98,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tracey L. Mccain sold 5,000 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.30, for a total value of $486,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,729 shares of company stock worth $657,700 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BPMC opened at $61.31 on Wednesday. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a twelve month low of $59.52 and a twelve month high of $117.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.44.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($5.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($4.73). The company had revenue of $107.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.14 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 31.04% and a negative net margin of 357.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 213.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.53) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

BPMC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Blueprint Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus raised Blueprint Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $120.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Blueprint Medicines from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.25.

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

