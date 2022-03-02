Millennium Management LLC Takes Position in Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV)

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 580,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,950,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.53% of Torrid as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CURV. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Torrid in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,145,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Torrid during the third quarter worth approximately $23,809,000. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Torrid during the third quarter worth approximately $13,418,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Torrid during the third quarter worth approximately $9,158,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Torrid during the third quarter worth approximately $2,671,000. 15.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CURV opened at $8.50 on Wednesday. Torrid Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.73 and a 52-week high of $33.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.22.

Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $306.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.36 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Torrid Holdings Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

CURV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Torrid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Torrid from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Torrid from $28.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Torrid from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Torrid from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. The analyst said its 3Q experienced sales pressure on supply-chain related inventory delays and believes its multiple is likely to contract in near-term. He noted they narrowed FY2021 outlook and its 4Q guidance is lower versus the Street on inflationary headwinds including air freight and potential inventory delays. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.83.

Torrid Holdings Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Torrid Parent Inc that operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

