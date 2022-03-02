Mind Gym (LON:MIND) Trading Down 3.5%

Shares of Mind Gym plc (LON:MIND – Get Rating) dropped 3.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 135.10 ($1.81) and last traded at GBX 135.10 ($1.81). Approximately 10 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 48,709 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 140 ($1.88).

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.95) target price on shares of Mind Gym in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 145.45 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 168.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.15, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of £135.24 million and a PE ratio of 103.92.

Mind Gym plc operates as a behavioral science company in the United Kingdom, Singapore, the United States, and Canada. It offers research, strategic advice, management and employee development, employee communication, and related services. The company offers various solutions for performance management, management development, respect, diversity and inclusion, change, ethics, reorganization, personal effectiveness, onboarding, employee engagement, and customer service.

