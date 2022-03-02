Mineral Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:MALRY) Short Interest Down 66.7% in February

Mineral Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:MALRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the January 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MALRY shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Mineral Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Mineral Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

Get Mineral Resources alerts:

Shares of MALRY stock opened at $32.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.67. Mineral Resources has a 12-month low of $27.50 and a 12-month high of $47.62.

Mineral Resources Ltd. engages in mining and processing of mineral properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Mining Services; Commodities; and Central. It offers contract crushing, infrastructure, and recovery of base metals concentrate. The company was founded by Christopher J. Ellison on February 27, 2006 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mineral Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mineral Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.