Minter Network (BIP) Market Cap Reaches $10.64 Million

Minter Network (CURRENCY:BIP) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 2nd. Minter Network has a total market cap of $10.64 million and approximately $3,956.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Minter Network has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Minter Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002264 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.74 or 0.00214357 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.68 or 0.00189330 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.65 or 0.00042202 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001001 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00024999 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,958.93 or 0.06695046 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001853 BTC.

Minter Network Profile

BIP uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 5,530,081,674 coins and its circulating supply is 5,324,872,107 coins. Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam . The official website for Minter Network is www.minter.network . The official message board for Minter Network is medium.com/@MinterTeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Minter is a blockchain network based on the Tendermint engine. It uses a DPoS (Delegated Proof of Stake) consensus mechanism that allows for conducting near instant (up to 5sec.) cryptocurrency transactions and creating project coins with algorithmic price discovery. The BIP is a cryptocurrency created and developed to work within the Minter blockchain. It will serve the users as a medium of value exchange and the reserve currency for all of the other coins issued in the network, providing for instant and absolute liquidity. The BIP tokens will be mineable and can be exchanged for other coins issued in the Minter network and major cryptocurrencies. “

Minter Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minter Network directly using US dollars.

