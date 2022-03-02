Mirrored Microsoft Price Up 4% Over Last 7 Days (mMSFT)

Mirrored Microsoft (CURRENCY:mMSFT) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 2nd. Over the last seven days, Mirrored Microsoft has traded up 4% against the US dollar. One Mirrored Microsoft coin can currently be purchased for approximately $313.27 or 0.00717244 BTC on popular exchanges. Mirrored Microsoft has a market cap of $6.52 million and $299,985.00 worth of Mirrored Microsoft was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002290 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.65 or 0.00042695 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,945.84 or 0.06744557 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,748.86 or 1.00163855 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.06 or 0.00043641 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.20 or 0.00048532 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002737 BTC.

About Mirrored Microsoft

Mirrored Microsoft’s total supply is 20,810 coins. Mirrored Microsoft’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored Microsoft’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored Microsoft’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored Microsoft

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Microsoft directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Microsoft should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored Microsoft using one of the exchanges listed above.

