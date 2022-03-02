Mithril Hits 1-Day Volume of $11.34 Million (MITH)

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. Mithril has a total market capitalization of $31.79 million and $11.34 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mithril coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0318 or 0.00000073 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Mithril has traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00010100 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.76 or 0.00216436 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000437 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000140 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

About Mithril

MITH is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mithril’s official message board is medium.com/mithriltoken . Mithril’s official website is mith.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mithril Network is a decentralized social media platform. It allows users to mine Mithril tokens through something they named “Social Mining” that consists of each user's posting and interactions in the Mithril ecosystem. These actions will generate MITH tokens for the user to spend in Mithril Network applications such as dating services, premium content channels, and live-stream applications. The Mithril Token (MITH) is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum network. “

Mithril Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mithril should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mithril using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

