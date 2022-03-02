Mitsubishi Chemical (OTCMKTS:MTLHY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $34.38

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $34.38 and last traded at $34.38, with a volume of 941 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.92.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a PE ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 0.35.

Mitsubishi Chemical (OTCMKTS:MTLHY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter. Mitsubishi Chemical had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 4.28%.

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp. engages in the management of its group companies. It operates through the following segments: Functional Products, Chemicals, Industrial Gas, and Healthcare. The Functional Products segment sells electronics, displays, films, environment and life solutions, molding materials, polymers, chemicals, and new energy to domestic and overseas customers.

