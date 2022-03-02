MKM Partners Increases EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Price Target to $127.00

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by analysts at MKM Partners from $114.00 to $127.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. MKM Partners’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.10% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EOG Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $127.00 to $124.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.86.

Shares of EOG stock opened at $116.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $104.48 and its 200-day moving average is $90.47. The stock has a market cap of $68.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.80. EOG Resources has a 52-week low of $62.81 and a 52-week high of $117.44.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 23.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that EOG Resources will post 11.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy exploration company to reacquire up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.79, for a total transaction of $375,975.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EOG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $280,032,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in EOG Resources by 691.5% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,110,373 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $277,383,000 after buying an additional 2,717,393 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in EOG Resources by 118.7% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,954,384 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $398,059,000 after buying an additional 2,689,109 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in EOG Resources by 3,637.0% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,449,579 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $200,979,000 after buying an additional 2,384,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in EOG Resources by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,118,313 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $4,096,689,000 after buying an additional 2,140,573 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

