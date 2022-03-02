MML Investors Services LLC Boosts Stake in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,837 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paylocity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paylocity during the third quarter worth $42,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Paylocity by 110.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 175 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. 68.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PCTY opened at $206.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.71 and a beta of 1.36. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $154.26 and a 1 year high of $314.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $208.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $247.78.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $196.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.87 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 16.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Paylocity news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 47,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.10, for a total transaction of $9,570,072.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Paylocity from $325.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Paylocity from $250.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Paylocity from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Paylocity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Paylocity from $320.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $261.53.

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

