MML Investors Services LLC Buys 483 Shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,629 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned 0.12% of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSJ. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $195,000.

PSJ stock opened at $108.84 on Wednesday. Invesco Dynamic Software ETF has a 12-month low of $98.24 and a 12-month high of $177.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.58.

PowerShares Dynamic Software Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Software Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

