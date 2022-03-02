MML Investors Services LLC Buys 833 Shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:VLU)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:VLU – Get Rating) by 31.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,474 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VLU. Veracity Capital LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $258,000. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter.

VLU stock opened at $148.19 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $153.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.59. SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF has a 52-week low of $131.41 and a 52-week high of $160.23.

