MML Investors Services LLC Purchases 1,628 Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,877 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF were worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SGOL. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,384,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,507,000 after purchasing an additional 992,149 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,912,000. Darwin Advisors LLC increased its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC now owns 1,847,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,128,000 after purchasing an additional 468,949 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,092,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,256,000 after purchasing an additional 218,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC increased its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 2,280,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,754,000 after purchasing an additional 193,580 shares in the last quarter.

Get Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF alerts:

Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF stock opened at $18.66 on Wednesday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF has a 12-month low of $16.11 and a 12-month high of $18.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.61.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.