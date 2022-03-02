MML Investors Services LLC Purchases 363 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,931 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AN. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of AutoNation by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,550,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,964,000 after purchasing an additional 58,313 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,294,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,594,000 after buying an additional 204,865 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of AutoNation by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 743,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,527,000 after buying an additional 306,185 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AutoNation by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 671,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,743,000 after acquiring an additional 161,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of AutoNation by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 444,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,098,000 after acquiring an additional 39,642 shares during the period. 91.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AN opened at $112.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.48. The stock has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.40. AutoNation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.52 and a fifty-two week high of $133.48.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $5.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.80. AutoNation had a return on equity of 50.46% and a net margin of 5.31%. The company had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. will post 18.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David B. Edelson sold 13,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $1,425,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of AutoNation from $116.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. StockNews.com raised AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on AutoNation in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.17.

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment is comprised of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.

