MML Investors Services LLC Sells 182 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

MML Investors Services LLC reduced its stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 13.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 64,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,728,000 after acquiring an additional 7,403 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in PACCAR by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 647,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,745,000 after buying an additional 90,426 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 73.6% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 147,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,146,000 after buying an additional 62,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR during the second quarter valued at $23,766,000. 63.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of PACCAR from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on PACCAR from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on PACCAR from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.54.

Shares of NASDAQ PCAR opened at $89.29 on Wednesday. PACCAR Inc has a fifty-two week low of $77.96 and a fifty-two week high of $99.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.50. The company has a market cap of $31.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.50.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. PACCAR’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $0.70. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 25.61%.

In other PACCAR news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 14,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.62, for a total transaction of $1,369,947.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alison J. Carnwath sold 29,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total value of $2,693,236.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 70,930 shares of company stock worth $6,647,589. 2.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

