Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $247.62.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MRNA shares. TheStreet lowered Moderna from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen started coverage on Moderna in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Redburn Partners raised Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Moderna from $404.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday.

In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.29, for a total value of $3,012,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David W. Meline sold 619 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total value of $98,352.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 312,513 shares of company stock worth $71,071,961 in the last ninety days. 19.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Moderna during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

Moderna stock traded down $4.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $149.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,840,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,654,211. Moderna has a fifty-two week low of $117.34 and a fifty-two week high of $497.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $60.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $284.97.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $11.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.83 by $1.46. Moderna had a return on equity of 140.21% and a net margin of 66.06%. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.69) earnings per share. Moderna’s quarterly revenue was up 1163.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Moderna will post 26.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

