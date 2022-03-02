Modiv Inc (NYSE:MDVA) Short Interest Down 94.7% in February

Modiv Inc (NYSE:MDVA – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 94.7% from the January 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

MDVA stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.09. The company had a trading volume of 2,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,825. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.81. Modiv has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $26.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.5326 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

