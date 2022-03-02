ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) Price Target Cut to $155.00

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Barrington Research from $190.00 to $155.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barrington Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 31.20% from the company’s current price. Barrington Research also issued estimates for ModivCare’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.84 EPS.

MODV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ModivCare from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of ModivCare from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of ModivCare from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of MODV opened at $118.14 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $122.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. ModivCare has a 52 week low of $94.38 and a 52 week high of $211.94.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $575.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.33 million. ModivCare had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 23.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that ModivCare will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MODV. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in ModivCare by 47,803.9% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 282,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,332,000 after purchasing an additional 282,043 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in ModivCare during the fourth quarter worth about $35,733,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in ModivCare by 71.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 482,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,551,000 after buying an additional 200,617 shares during the last quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ModivCare by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,487,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in ModivCare by 24.4% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 657,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,409,000 after buying an additional 129,091 shares during the last quarter.

ModivCare, Inc provides technology-enabled services, which offers integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their patients. It operates through the following business segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Matrix Investment, and Personal Care. The NEMT segment operates under the brands ModivCare Solutions, LLC, and Circulation and includes the Company’s activities for executive, accounting, finance, internal audit, tax, legal, certain strategic and development functions and the Company’s insurance captive.

