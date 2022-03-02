Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Moleculin Biotech from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

NASDAQ MBRX opened at $1.38 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.27. Moleculin Biotech has a 1-year low of $1.28 and a 1-year high of $4.77.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Moleculin Biotech during the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Moleculin Biotech during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Moleculin Biotech during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Moleculin Biotech by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 245,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 8,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Moleculin Biotech by 174.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 38,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 24,210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.09% of the company’s stock.

Moleculin Biotech, Inc is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of treatments for highly resistant cancers and viruses. Its clinical stage drugs include Annamycin, an Anthracycline being studied for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and WP1066, an Immune/Transcription Modulator targeting brain tumors, pancreatic cancer, and AML.

